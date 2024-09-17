Firestone Capital Management Has $21.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

