Firestone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 993,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 622,152 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2,266.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 426,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 408,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 389,405 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

