First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,897. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

