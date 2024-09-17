Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $441,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $176.48. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

