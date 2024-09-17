Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

