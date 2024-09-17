Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $711.75 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Flare has a market cap of $711.75 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00251403 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,495,456,143 coins and its circulating supply is 48,370,218,061 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,495,456,765.10889 with 48,370,218,061.5709 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469296 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,484,238.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.