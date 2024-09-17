Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Foresight Group stock opened at GBX 536 ($7.08) on Tuesday. Foresight Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 544.99 ($7.20). The stock has a market cap of £620.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,445.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 473.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

