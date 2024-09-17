Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $76.33

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.33, but opened at $73.28. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 556 shares trading hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.
Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
