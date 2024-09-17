Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 83,626 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 86.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 55.0% in the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 154,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.