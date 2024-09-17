Fourth Sail Capital LP Sells 42,409 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,409 shares during the period. Endava accounts for about 4.6% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned approximately 1.18% of Endava worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Endava by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Endava by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $18,695,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

Endava Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

