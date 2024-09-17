Francis O’Halloran Purchases 50,000 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Francis O’Halloran bought 50,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.55 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$277,500.00 ($187,500.00).

Francis O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Francis O’Halloran sold 20,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.06), for a total transaction of A$120,200.00 ($81,216.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

About Steadfast Group

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

