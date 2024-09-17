Francis O’Halloran Purchases 50,000 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Francis O’Halloran bought 50,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.55 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$277,500.00 ($187,500.00).
Francis O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Francis O’Halloran sold 20,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.06), for a total transaction of A$120,200.00 ($81,216.22).
Steadfast Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.
Steadfast Group Increases Dividend
About Steadfast Group
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steadfast Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.