Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.