Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $263.46. The company has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

