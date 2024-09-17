Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

