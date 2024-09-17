Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.