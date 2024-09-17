Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New $394,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $142,526,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 336,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,284,000 after buying an additional 261,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $527.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

