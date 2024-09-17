Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,635 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

Shares of MCD opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

