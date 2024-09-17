FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.2 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 24,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

