Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.42

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 66872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Fujitsu Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

