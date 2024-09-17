Fusionist Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.87 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC on exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $79.87 million and $7.51 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.0897809 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $7,787,008.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

