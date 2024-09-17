Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gartner Price Performance
NYSE:IT opened at $510.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.93. Gartner has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $515.09.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
