GDS Wealth Management Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Salesforce by 268.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 81,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 59,032 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

