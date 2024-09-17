GDS Wealth Management Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

