GDS Wealth Management Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $310.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

