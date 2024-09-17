GDS Wealth Management Has $8.31 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 1.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUL. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $22,515,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,830,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 361,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 139.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 153,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $8,759,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $698.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

