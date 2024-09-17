GDS Wealth Management Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

