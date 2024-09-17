GDS Wealth Management Sells 262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
