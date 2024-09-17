GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

F stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

