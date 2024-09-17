George Oliver Sells 110,615 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

JCI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. 3,162,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $316,400,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

