Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 15,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

