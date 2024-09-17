Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QRMI stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 1.82% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.