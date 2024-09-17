Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of QRMI stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
