Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) vs. HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Head-To-Head Review

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Gores Holdings IX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HORIBA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 11.49% 12.45% 7.91% Gores Holdings IX N/A -59.88% 3.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Gores Holdings IX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.97 billion 1.35 $286.14 million $5.60 11.22 Gores Holdings IX N/A N/A $23.25 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IX.

75.1% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings IX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HORIBA and Gores Holdings IX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Gores Holdings IX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HORIBA has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings IX has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HORIBA beats Gores Holdings IX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Gores Holdings IX

(Get Free Report)

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.