Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Up 0.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.06. 44,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 18,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Great Elm Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $31,921.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,708.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Great Elm Capital worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.