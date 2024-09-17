GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 902,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.11.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.74% and a negative return on equity of 128.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

