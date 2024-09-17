Grin Price Reaches $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $96,738.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,199.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.91 or 0.00528566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00105703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00288768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00078589 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

