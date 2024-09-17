Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.20. Groupon shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 293,069 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Groupon Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Groupon

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

