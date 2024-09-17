Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. 360,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

