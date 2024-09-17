Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,024,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 14,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HTNGF remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Haitong Securities has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About Haitong Securities
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haitong Securities
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.