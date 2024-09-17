Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 473,700 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. 75,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $749.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

