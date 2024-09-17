HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,707.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

