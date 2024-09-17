Head-To-Head Comparison: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Public Storage pays out 109.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 44.88% 36.55% 10.52% Veris Residential -21.79% -8.55% -3.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.63 billion 13.76 $2.15 billion $11.01 32.97 Veris Residential $287.87 million 5.79 -$107.26 million ($1.00) -17.99

This table compares Public Storage and Veris Residential”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Storage and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 5 2 2.57 Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $325.85, suggesting a potential downside of 10.23%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Storage beats Veris Residential on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

