Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,456,900 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 3,989,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.6 days.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CDDRF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.