Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $905.46

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 905.46 ($11.96) and traded as low as GBX 856 ($11.31). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 871 ($11.51), with a volume of 80,807 shares changing hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £646.69 million, a P/E ratio of 696.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 905.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.40.

Henderson Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 2,160.00%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

