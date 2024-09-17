Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.45 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $138.45 million and approximately $11,692.44 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,062.16 or 0.99919157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.7721911 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,349.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

