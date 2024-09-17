HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $181,835.97 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,919.43 or 1.00019467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047961 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $269,084.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

