Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $15.30 Million Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Highland Peak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,426 shares during the period. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up approximately 5.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

