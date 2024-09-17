Hill Island Financial LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.