Hill Island Financial LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.