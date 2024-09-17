Hill Island Financial LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.60. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

