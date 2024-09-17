Hill Island Financial LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hill Island Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.07.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
